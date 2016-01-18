© jirsak dreamstime.com

Ceres Power and Honda signs new joint development agreement

Ceres Power Holdings has signed a joint development Agreement with Honda R&D to jointly develop Solid Oxide Fuel Cell stacks using Ceres Power’s metal supported Steel Cell technology for a range of potential power equipment applications.

The Ceres Power and Honda joint development will also include a third party who will consider the future mass production scale–up of the Steel Cell technology based on Ceres Power’s manufacturing processes which represents an important advancement in the relationship.



This 2 year contract will build upon the previous Joint Development Agreement between the companies and represents a deepening of the relationship between Honda and Ceres Power.



Phil Caldwell, Chief Executive of Ceres Power commented: “This latest agreement with Honda represents a huge endorsement of our Steel Cell technology, in the world’s most advanced fuel cell market. We are demonstrating that we can successfully deliver on our strategy of embedding our Steel Cell technology into a variety of different power products and markets with the world’s leading companies. We look forward to continuing to work with Honda to meet their high standards for performance quality and supply.