© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Refining and chemical facility automation system contract for Lockheed

ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company (EMRE) has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to serve as the systems integrator in the early stage development of a next-generation open and secure automation system for process industries.

Lockheed Martin will be responsible for the advanced processing architecture working with EMRE in this pre-development phase. As part of this research phase, Lockheed Martin will be conducting an Industry Day and will solicit Requests for Information (RFIs) from industry in support of the new system.



“We continue to challenge ourselves by looking at existing processes and finding new and more innovative ways of working using both internal and external ideas,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of Research and Development at ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. “This breakthrough initiative could help transform refining and chemical manufacturing through the use of high-speed computational components, modular software, open standards, and the use of autonomous tools.”



Working with Lockheed Martin, ExxonMobil’s goal is to design a new architecture that will control and optimize refining and chemical manufacturing facilities while enabling future equipment and information services such as preventative maintenance and fleet optimization.



“Lockheed Martin is a leader in providing open architecture and secure processing solutions for our customers,” said Paula Hartley, vice president of Advanced Product Solutions for Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training. “The advantages of our secure commercial processing experience combined with the expertise in applying open architecture standards provides a low risk solution for the ExxonMobil process control requirements.”