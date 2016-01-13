© printline

New owners at Danish Printline

PCB manufacturer, Printline A/S, in the Danish city of Odense has new owners.

Since the new year Printline A/S s owned by brothers Jörgen and Flemming Buhl, Jette Grinderslev and Lars Baun.



“The change of ownership has occurred because we want to go into new technologies to save large amounts of energy as well as to upgrade the entire company's technology. The customers will notice this in the form of better and cheaper products,” says Lars Baun.