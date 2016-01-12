© firebrandphotography dreamstime.com

Increased interest in second user equipment

The requirement for second user equipment in the electronics industries is seeing an increase according to Altus Group, who have seen a marked interest in this division.

Although sales in new capital equipment is on the rise in both the UK and Ireland and is the core market for Altus, the availability of refurbished equipment continues to interest customers.



Tony Sweetman, Altus sales manager explains; “We are frequently asked to assist customers who need equipment, but in the short term cannot justify the investment in new machines and are seeking good quality used products to plug the gap.



“There is a lot of used equipment out there but to be honest many of these purchases are not cost effective once service, repair and running costs are taken into account.””