Foxconn looking to double its smartphone capacity in India

EMS-giant Foxconn is looking to double its smartphone manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The company is ramping up its production in the region with the intent to increase production capacity to 2.5 million units per month by the end of the year. With the added capacity, Foxconn is also planing to add about 1'000 new employees to its existing workforce, according to a report in the Economic Times citing to people familiar with the matter.



According to the sources, the company will construct three new buildings, totalling at 500'000 square-feet. The new buildings will house 10 assembly lines for the company's smartphone production.



Foxconns currently has 25 assembly lines at the Andhra Pradesh facility, which makes about one million smartphones a month and employs about 6'000 people, the report continues.