Thanks for the memories Motorola

My first mobile phone was a Motorola cd930, I was the first among my friends to have a phone that vibrated, and this, this was big – just like the phone.

Motorola has through its brand been one of the pioneers in regards to mobile phones. However, losses over the years ultimately led the company to split and later to be acquired. And now, the brand that is Motorola will fade away. Chinese Lenovo acquired Motorola Mobility – which is responsible for the company's mainstream phones – 2014 from Google. And Lenovo has decided that this, this is as far as they're willing to take the Motorola brand.



While Lenovo might be bury the Motorola name, it will keep the model name “Moto” for the higher-end models – the low-end models will go under the name Vibe, according to a report in The Guardian.