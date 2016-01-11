© evertiq

CCI Eurolam increase the reach for Pacothane

The territories that handled by CCI Eurolam Group on behalf of Pacothane Technologies LLC has been expanded to include the UK, Benelux, Scandinavia and Switzerland.

Pacothane services the worldwide PCB market, which includes Rigid Multilayer, Rigid/Flex, Cover-layer Flex, Flexible Multilayer, Copper and Un-Clad Laminates and Smart Cards.