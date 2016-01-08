© stokkete dreamstime.com

Sinocare Group closes acquisition of Nipro Diagnostics

The acquisition of Nipro Diagnostics by Sinocare Group has been completed,and with completion of the acquisition, the company has been renamed Trividia Health.

Scott Verner, who was Chairman, CEO and President of Nipro Diagnostics, has been named CEO and President of Trividia Health and will be joined by key executives from his current management team. The company will remain in the United States.



“Like Sinocare, Nipro Diagnostics has the long-term vision of being a leading global health and wellness company that offers innovative, high-value solutions so patients can live healthier lives,” Sinocare Chairman and CEO Shaobo Li said. “We have a great deal of respect for what the management team and employees have accomplished at Nipro Diagnostics, and we are confident in their ability to accelerate our shared vision. Joined together, our proven portfolio of products and services, our combined future direction and our strong confidence in the people who design, manufacture and sell our products and services, will be vital to attaining our shared goals.”



“Our company has experienced strong growth as a result of our new product launch cadence and our investments in highly sophisticated manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United States. This is an exciting next chapter for our combined company. I’m proud to have led the company through many changes in the public and private markets. I look forward to maximizing the global potential of our portfolio of solutions for patients, healthcare providers and our customers,” said Trividia Health CEO Scott Verner.