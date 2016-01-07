© 4designersart dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives the first order for a Prexision-MMS system

Mycronic AB has received order for a Prexision-MMS for quality assurance of advanced photomasks from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered in mid-2017.

”The combination of a Prexision-80 and a Prexision-MMS offers the quality and production efficiency necessary for display manufacturing in the future”, says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP and General Manager Pattern Generators at Mycronic AB. ”We offer products that solve the challenges our customers face, thereby enabling high quality progress within display manufacturing.”