Europe: semiconductor sales up 1% month-on-month

Sales of semiconductors in Europe in November 2015 reached USD 2.935 billion, 1 % higher than the previous month, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).

The results mark the third month of consecutive growth in the European semiconductor market.



Increased demand for analog and logic devices, sensors, discretes, and MOS microprocessors led to a solid performance. November growth in Europe was above the worldwide rate. Total Logic, up 4.3% from October, was the top-performing product category. All growth figures represent a three month rolling average.



Sales of application specific chips also showed positive growth in November: looking at sales worldwide, semiconductor devices designed to be used in IC cards, computers and wireless communication applications performed particularly well.



In November, exchange rate effects were stronger than in October when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.650 billion in November 2015, up 2.1% versus October and an increase of 5.4% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 9.8%.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in November 2015 were USD 28.879 billion, down 0.3% versus the previous month and down 3.0% versus the same month in 2014.