© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Orbit International receives orders in excess of $2.4 million in December

Orbit International's consolidated bookings for both its Electronics and Power Groups exceeded USD 2.4 million for the month of December 2015.

In addition, the Company also announced that consolidated bookings for the fourth quarter of 2015 exceeded USD 6.3 million.



The bookings for December were highlighted by previously announced orders in excess of USD 1.3 million received by its Electronics Group for follow-on orders for its switch panels, displays and keyboards and follow-on orders received by the company's Power Group in excess of USD 900'000 for various COTS and commercial products as well as new orders for its VPXtra power supplies. Deliveries for the awards received during December are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2016 and continue through the first quarter of 2017.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, "Both November and December were very strong months for bookings resulting in our fourth quarter bookings exceeding USD 6. million. Our Electronics Group is currently working with our customers on several additional follow-on contracts which we expect will be booked during the first quarter of 2016, although the timing of these awards is always an uncertainty."