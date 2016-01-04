© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Kongsberg Protector MCRWS selected for Stryker

General Dynamics Land Systems has selected the ’Protector’ Medium Caliber Remote Weapon Station (MCRWS) as the 30-millimeter weapon system solution for the Stryker vehicles.

“We are very pleased that our Protector MCRWS has been selected as the solution for this Stryker brigade. The system is the result of several years of determined effort to develop a system with capabilities and performance required for these types of vehicles,” says Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems.



“This is a very important milestone for our newest innovation in this field, the Medium Caliber RWS, and we are honored to support US Army and General Dynamics Land Systems in this urgent operational requirement,” says Walter Qvam, President and CEO of Kongsberg.