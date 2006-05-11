ADI in cooperation with Nintendo

Building on its relationship with Analog Devices, Nintendo is creating a truly interactive, lifelike, motion-based gaming experience for players of all ages while igniting the creative forces of game developers around the world.

Nintendo breaks more than 20 years of video game history by abandoning the traditional controller held with two hands and introducing a new freehand-style unit held with one hand. Incorporating the Analog Devices, Inc. 3-axis ADXL330 iMEMS® acceleration sensor, the intuitive, innovative Wii™ controller allows players to run, jump, spin, slide, steer, accelerate, bank, dive, kick, throw and score in a way never experienced in the history of gaming.



Central to the Wii Console's design is accurate and reliable multi-axis linear acceleration sensing. When facing the design challenges of the new Wii controller, Nintendo collaborated with Analog Devices, a leader in signal processing technology and well known for innovative motion sensing. The ADXL330's robust 3-axis motion signal processing performance enables a new concept in console video game controllers and gaming interfaces by allowing the gamer's body motion to control his or her actions in the game in real time. The ADXL330 is used to sense motion of the game player in three dimensions of freedom: forward-backward, left-right, and up-down. When the new controller is picked up and manipulated, it provides a quick element of interaction, sensing motion, depth and positioning dictated by the acceleration of the controller itself. The Wii Console is more intuitive and realistic than existing game consoles that require buttons to be pushed and will expand the gaming market by appealing to new classes of users.