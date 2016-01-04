© jirsak dreamstime.com

Ventec International Group and TMT Trading intends to merge

Ventec International Group, a producer of polyimide & high reliability epoxy laminates and prepregs, intends to merge with TMT Trading GmbH, a distributor of PCB base-materials.

The intention to merge was officially announced on January 4, 2016, and is expected to take effect in early 2016.



The management of Ventec International, headquartered in Suzhou, China, and TMT Trading GmbH, headquartered in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany, have entered into discussions to merge TMT with the Ventec International Group. The merger is planned for early 2016. Until that time, both companies will remain fully independent entities and business will continue as usual.



The merger will widen Ventec’s product offering to include complementary products such as back-up, entry & routing materials, foils, clean room products and coatings, offering a one-stop-shop for customers of laminates and PCB base materials.



Tony Lau, Ventec International Group’s CEO commented: “Our combined company will be in a stronger position for continued growth over the long term. We will have enhanced product offerings, allowing us to better serve our global clients, as well as the opportunity to attract new customers and expand into new niche markets.”



Thomas Michels, CEO of TMT and Managing Director of Ventec Central Europe added: “TMT has been working in partnership with Ventec for a number of years. A merger is a natural progression in the relationship, which will greatly benefit both our customer bases through the synergies our partnership bring.”