FCI award for TTI again

Connectormaker FCI has been named TTI Europe, the passive component and connector specialist, 'Best Performing and Fastest Growing Distributor of 2005' in Europe.

This year is the second time that TTI wins this award. Ronald Velda, European Distribution Manager at FCI's CDC division said, "This Award is the culmination of a long term investment by both companies; with the result that our relationship is excellent at all levels”.



Geoff Breed, European Director of Supplier Marketing for TTI added, "The partnership between our two companies continues to go from strength to strength in all areas, and the results are plain for all to see".

