Simpson Donald wins Tyco award

Scottish Simpson Donald has been this year's winner of Tyco Electronics' UK & Ireland Specialist Distributor of the Year 2005 award.

Mela Woosnam, Regional Distribution Leader at Tyco Electronics said, "Simpson Donald has been distributing our RAYCHEM brand products for years and truly deserves this award”.



Specializing in the professional military and offshore markets, Simpson Donald has changed the focus of its activities over the years.



