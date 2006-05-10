Freescale, Nintendo to collaborate

Nintendo and Freescale Semiconductor have collaborated to provide reliable, flexible and cost-efficient development tools for the new Wii console.

Nintendo has entrusted Freescale and its new CodeWarrior(R) Radix(TM) Studio as the official toolset for the Wii console. Nintendo is now shipping development kits bundled with the CodeWarrior technology to help developers speed the creation of compelling content for its new platform.



"Freescale's CodeWarrior technology has earned a worldwide reputation for offering high-quality development tools," said Genyo Takeda, senior managing director and general manager, Integrated Research & Development Division for Nintendo Co., Ltd. "The tools selected for Wii are no exception, and will allow game developers to create exciting titles that take advantage of the unique features found in our new platform."



The CodeWarrior tools for the Wii console are powered by Freescale's Radix

technology. Introduced at the 2006 Game Developers Conference in March, Radix is a lightweight C++ framework with flexible, modular architecture designed for maximum extensibility.

