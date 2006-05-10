Elcoteq relocates in the Americas

Elcoteq announced its move to new facilities in Manaus, Brazil and Juarez, Mexico in May. Relocating to these new premises enhances the use of the manufacturing and office space.

Relocating to these new premises enhances the use of the manufacturing and office space and enables Elcoteq to provide state-of-the-art services to its present and future customers in the

Americas. The company's other sites in the Americas are located in Monterrey, Mexico and in Texas, USA.



"Elcoteq is committed to building its business in Brazil and to broadening its set-top box and communications infrastructure manufacturing capabilities in Juarez," said Mr Doug Brenner,

President of Elcoteq Americas. "Companies looking to outsource their product manufacturing and related activities to our plants in Brazil or Mexico will find the same high standards, quality manufacturing, and supply chain services as can be found throughout Elcoteq's global

service network.



Elcoteq established its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elcoteq da Amazonia Ltda. in Manaus, in the fall of 2004 with a 1,500 square meter plant. The new Elcoteq site has 5,000 square meters of floor space and when fully utilized is expected to accommodate up to 800 employees to support manufacturing and supply chain services for communications technology companies that sell products in Brazil or export them to other Latin American countries.



Elcoteq's new Juarez facility manufactures set-top boxes, communications network equipment, and provides test development services. The new 13,700 square meter plant (old plant: 17,000 square

meters) employs roughly 1,600 people. Elcoteq's presence in Juarez is a result of an acquisition of Thomson's set-top box manufacturing operation at the end of 2004.