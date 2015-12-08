© aws

AWS: double-digit growth and expansion in Slovakia

AWS Electronics Group reports double-digit YoY growth at its facility in Námestovo, Slovakia. The facility has just seen a further expansion and now has 40,000 ft² floor space to cope with the growth it is experiencing - further investment and expansion is planned.

Explains AWS’ CEO Paul Deehan: “We now have 180 employees at the Námestovo plant and that figure will rise to over 200 by the year end. We have found the workforce to be very loyal and highly committed to continuous quality and productivity improvement. Our staff there have made massive contributions to the layout and development of the facility, of which they are justly proud.”



AWS now has six lines and 18 pick and place machines in Slovakia and has just set up a high volume line dedicated to the automotive market.



“Námestovo is a mirror image of our Newcastle-under-Lyme plant in terms of processes and equipment”, adds Deehan. “We also have the same real-time production control system in place across the two facilities, and, of course, Námestovo is fully-approved to ISO 9001, and TS 16949 for automotive markets and ISO 13485 for medical markets.”