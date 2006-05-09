New manager for Solectron Germany

Mrs. Dr. Monika Reintjes has been named new Managing Director for Solectron Germany GmbH. Solectron Germany's previous Managing Director, Dr. Thomas Maile, will change his role to be Manager for Solectron in Budapest, Hungary.

In her new position Mrs. Dr. Reintjes is responsible for the overall business in Germany. Dr. Reintjes has been with Solectron since January 2000. She has held a number of management positions within the company. Dr. Reintjes reports to Hamid Halfaoui, senior Vice President Solectron EMEA.

