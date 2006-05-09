Camtek Closes its $15M Private Placement

Camtek Ltd. announced that following the approval of registration for trading of the shares by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, it closed its previously announced private placement transaction to Israeli institutional investors.

The company sold 2,525,252 ordinary shares at a price of $5.94 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, together with warrants to purchase 1,262,626 shares of common stock were issued to the investors. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.83 per share.



Leader Capital Markets Ltd. and Tamir Fishman & Co. / RBC Capital Markets Corporation acted as co-lead placement agents for the transaction.