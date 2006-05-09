Selco to build plant in Hungary

SelcoElektronikai Kft, an Austrian owned EMS-provider based in Hungary, is constructing a new plant in Liska, Hungary.

SelcoElektronikai Kft is making an investment worth 500.000 Euro in which the company will build a 2,200-sqm manufacturing plant in Ajka, Hungary.



Selco Elektronikai Kft. Was founded in 2004 by Seidel Holding GmbH and Mr. Andreas Liska.



The aim of the company is, on one hand, to support the Joint-Venture partner in projects with high pricing pressure with economic production, and on the other hand to develop an aspiring and independent enterprise in Ajka which offers its services to customers in German-speaking countries and in the new EU member states.



Die Seidel group - especially Seidel Elektronik GmbH Nfg. KG with its headquarters in Deutschlandsberg, Austria - has developed from a classical contract manufacturer to a supplier of electronic and mechatronic systems.



Seidel Elektronik is one of the market leaders among independent contract manufacturers in Austria and is pursuing the expansion of its market with the help of the Joint Venture.



The managing director Andreas Liska has worked in the town of Ajka in Hungary since 1992; since then, he has successfully co-founded and established two manufacturing companies in the field of plastics and medical engineering with a major share of manufacturing contracts for companies in Austria and Germany.