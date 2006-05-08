Orbotech makes senior management changes

Orbotech has announced changes in senior management which became effective May 8, 2006. Mr. Raanan (Rani) Cohen, 51, who has been with the Company since 1984 and has served as a co-president since 2002, replaced Mr. Yochai Richter as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Richter has become Active Chairman of the Board of Directors, and will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors together with Dr. Shlomo Barak for an interim period until December 31, 2006, after which Dr. Barak will cease to hold the position of chairman but will remain a member of the Board. In addition, Mr. Arie Weisberg, 55, who has been with the Company since 1991 and has also served as a co-president since 2002, was appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and will report to the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Eyal Harel, who served as the third co-president, will be leaving the Company following 18 years of service.