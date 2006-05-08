XJTAG announces new contract

XJTAG, a supplier of boundary scan development tools, is exhibiting its award-winning XJTAG system for the first time at this year's Nepcon show in the UK. XJTAG is also announcing a contract with SMS Electronics.

The latest version - with a JTAG chain debugger added provides circuit designers and test engineers with an 'out-of-the-box' solution to debug and test circuits populated with BGA and chip scale devices.



At Nepcon 2006 in Birminghan, UK this week, XJTAG is making two important announcements. First, it is launching its XJIO expansion card which further improves printed circuit board (PCB) test coverage and reduces fault diagnosis time. Second, it is announcing a contract with SMS Electronics, one of the UK's largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) the latest in a series of deals with leading contract manufacturers.



XJTAG customers include ARM, Barric, Briton EMS, Cambridge Broadband, Celoxica, DiagnoSYS, Hansatech, IPWireless, Level 5 Networks, nCipher, Pandora International, Prism Electronics, SMS Electronics, Thales UK, TTPCom and many others.