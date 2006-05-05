Aspocomp's board confirmed<br>the plant investment in India

The Board of Directors has today confirmed the investment to build a new HDI PCB plant in Chennai, India. The total investment in 2006 and 2007 is expected to amount to about EUR 75 million, of which about EUR 60 million is earmarked for building and machinery and EUR 15 million for working capital and start-up costs.

The project will be financed with long-term loans raised by the parent company and the Indian subsidiary. The unit is planned to be operational during the second half of 2007 and in full stream in 2008. Due to investments required for the start-up phase of the plant, its strong positive effect on the company's result will become markedly visible starting 2008.



The company announced on January 17, 2006 its decision in principle to build the new plant. The plant will be India's first high technology HDI (High Density Interconnections) printed circuit board production facility. The decision was made to meet the future capacity needs of Aspocomp's current customers. The investment is part of Aspocomp's growth strategy to solidify the Group's position in the global printed circuit board market.