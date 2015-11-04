© kimball electronics

Kimball Electronics opens new manufacturing facility in Romania

Kimball Electronics has officially opened a new facility in Romania, located in Olympia Park, Remetea Mare, near the Timisoara airport.

“We are very excited to be making this investment in Romania,” stated Janusz Kasprzyk, Vice President of European Operations. “The new facility in Romania will be an excellent complement to our existing operation in Poland and will provide our customers with additional manufacturing options within Europe.”



The site includes a 6'150 square meter facility that will contain multiple production lines, an engineering and quality laboratory, and warehouse space.



Production will begin before the end of the calendar year. Products will begin shipping during the first quarter of calendar year 2016.



“To manage this significant investment, we have built a very strong and experienced leadership team who has been involved in all aspects of the design and construction of the facility. We are very excited to have you meet our team, tour the facility, and understand our growth plans,” stated Dan Copocean, General Manager for Kimball Electronics – Romania.



The new Kimball Electronics – Romania facility will serve customers in athe Automotive, Industrial, Medical, and Public Safety markets.