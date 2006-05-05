Rumors about Foxconn´s<br>acquisition plans shot down

Rumors have been circulated saying that Foxconn would acquire the digital camera maker Premier but this has now been denied from both Foxconn and Premier.

Premier has been providing Foxconn with digital camera modules but Premier now says they are only providing Foxconn with connectors.



Industry experts still think that Foxconn would not benefit much from an acquisition of Premier, according to DigiTimes.