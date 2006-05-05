Aspocomp board to acquire company shares

In its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc decided to use 40 percent of their annual remuneration from Aspocomp to acquire the company's shares from the market.

The purchases will be made within the limits set by the company's insider regulations and other relevant legislation and rules. The shares will not be conveyed before the Annual General Meeting of 2007.

