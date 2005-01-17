New Manager for DEK European Distribution

DEK has appointed Güler Basol as the new Product Manager for its European Distributed Products (Consumables) division, based in Germany.

The position is a new one, which DEK has created to help drive its Distributed Products business from a regional rather than global basis, in order to serve customers better. It is Güler Basol’s mission to develop strategies for approaching the European market with the right Consumables products and support to meet the requirements of local customers.



Basol’s key responsibilities also include continuing to develop and shape DEK’s European Distributed Products (Consumables) business, which has grown 10-15 percent each year over the last three years, taking full advantage of opportunities including e-business.



DEK’s European Distributed Products business unit, which incorporates Consumables and Spares, underpins DEK’s three other European units: Engineered Products (stencils, screens, toolings), Service and Support, and Printing Machines. Güler Basol is therefore playing a key role at the heart of DEK’s European business, working in conjunction with all business units.



Michael Brianda explains: “Güler Basol’s position is a highly strategic one. Our Consumables business was formerly run on a global basis, but global contracts for consumables are rare as customers in different regions have diverse needs, and don’t ask for the same products. Service expectations also vary across the globe - for example, Europe is a very service-oriented market. So we decided we could handle Consumables sales and service better on a regional basis, serving local customers’ needs by sourcing and supplying local products.”



DEK’s Consumables product range incorporates Adhesive Remover Wipes, Automated Under Screen Cleaning Products, Speciality Cleaning Products, Finger Cots, Hand Cleaner Wipes, Underscreen Cleaning Rolls, IPA/DI Pre-saturated Wipes, Latex Gloves, Powder-Free Blue Nitrile Gloves, Stencil Clean Wipes and Precision Swabs.