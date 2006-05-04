New board members to Arrow

Arrow Electronics Board Elects William E. Mitchell Chairman; Daniel W. Duval Becomes Lead Director.

William E. Mitchell, 62, has been elected chairman, president and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics, Inc. by the Board of Directors, effective immediately, the company announced today. Mr. Mitchell joined Arrow in February 2003 when he was named president and chief executive officer. Daniel W. Duval, 69, has stepped down as chairman and was elected lead director. As lead director, Mr. Duval will continue to work on matters of corporate governance as well as to serve as chairman of all meetings of independent directors.



In making the announcement, Mr. Duval said, "Bill has been a highly effective leader during the past three years. He has brought the company to new levels of success and demonstrated a keen ability to balance the short term needs of the organization with the longer term strategic requirements of shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees."



"I look forward to the opportunities ahead for Arrow and our 11,400 employees around the world," said Mr. Mitchell. "Arrow is a great company and I am honored by this role and proud to be leading such a great organization." Mr. Mitchell added, "On behalf of the entire Arrow team I would like to thank Dan Duval for his leadership and the significant contributions he has made to our success. We all look forward to his continued guidance and counsel."