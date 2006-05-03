LK Products removes 33

Finland based antenna maker LK Products will down size its operation in Kempele, Finland. 36 workers will be removed between May and August.

LK Product has decided to turn the Kempele production unit in to a Rresearch and development facility. Later on this year new staff with other skills will be hired to Kempele. LK Product also has production units in Hungary, the United States, China and Korea.