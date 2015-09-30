© ginasanders dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 30, 2015
Autoliv joins the 'Drive Me' project
Automotive safety systems provider Autoliv has joined the Drive Me project. The project is a large-scale autonomous driving project joining industry, government and academia towards securing future mobility solutions.
As part of the project, 100 self-driving cars will be released on public roads in Gothenburg, Sweden under everyday driving conditions.
Autoliv is joining the current partners, Volvo Car Group, the Swedish Transport Administration, the Swedish Transport Agency, Lindholmen Science Park, the City of Gothenburg and Chalmers University in this sector steering collaboration, which is endorsed by the Swedish Government.
The project aims to position Sweden and the involved actors as leaders in the development of future mobility. Autoliv sees the Drive Me project as a collective effort to create broad partnerships with major impact on systemic, technical and organizational solutions for traffic with autonomous driving.
”The Drive Me project is a great chance for us to join forces with key stakeholders in Sweden to strengthen our work within autonomous driving. The automotive fleet of tomorrow will be characterized by integrated active and passive safety systems which have to operate with complete safety and in harmony. This is the key knowledge with which Autoliv will contribute within this essential project”, says Autoliv Chairman, President & CEO Jan Carlson.
“While the development within autonomous driving is moving rapidly in some ways, this Swedish initiative is exceptional also in a global societal perspective. In order for autonomous driving to become part of our lives, everything from brake pads to traffic lights have to harmonize intelligently and safely. This is how we will save more lives, secure a sustainable transportation development and underpin a more effective and innovative infrastructure. And just as important as the technological developments is the fact that now companies, academia and authorities cooperate to create hands-on solutions for the needs of tomorrow”, adds Mr. Carlson.
