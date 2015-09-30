© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab to provide training systems To Austrian army

Defence and security company Saab has today signed a contract with the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence to supply a new advanced training system for the Austrian army.

The order value is approximately SEK180 million (EUR 19.1 million) and deliveries are planned from 2015 to 2018. Production will take place in Huskvarna.



“We continue to build on the success of our existing relationship with the Austrian army. For more than 15 years they have been using our system; they are an extremely far-sighted and experienced partner. Saab is delivering training systems to all of the armed forces in Europe and Austria is now able to enhance their multinational training activities,” says Henrik Höjer, head of business unit Training and Simulation, Saab.



The Austrian army has previously purchased Saab simulation systems for its tanks, anti-tank weapons and soldiers. This contract includes Saab’s next generation of soldier training systems with new add-on equipment that will extend the current system. Saab will also deliver a mid-life upgrade for Austria’s existing vehicle and anti-tank training systems.