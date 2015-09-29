© skypixel dreamstime.com

Raytheon awarded contract to provide cybersecurity solutions

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has selected Raytheon to be the prime contractor and systems integrator for the agency's Network Security Deployment (NSD) Division.

NSD is responsible for the National Cybersecurity Protection System (NCPS), a system providing infrastructure that assists more than 100 federal civilian government agencies with the protection of their networks against advanced cyber threats.



Raytheon will lead a team providing full lifecycle development and sustainment support. The period of performance under this single-award, IDIQ contract is five years, with the ability to extend some orders for up to an additional 24 months. The contract could be worth approximately USD 1 billion.



"Today's cyber threats are increasingly pervasive and serious, and our government and private sector institutions require the best protection possible," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Raytheon has invested over USD 3.5 billion in recent years to build our cybersecurity capabilities, and we're looking forward to bringing the very best and most innovative solutions to the Department of Homeland Security."



Wajsgras added, "Cybersecurity incidents have increased an average of 66 percent a year worldwide between 2009 and 2014."