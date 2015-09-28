© softbank

No sexy-talk with Pepper

SoftBank, the company behind the robot 'Pepper' has for some reason, felt it necessary to tell their costumers that they are not allowed to have sex with the robot.

Why the company felt the need to do this, I don't really want to know, but something has led to the company including sentence; “The policy owner must not perform any sexual act or other indecent behavior.” in its user agreement.



SoftBank wants you to know that their 120 cm robot is neither designed for outdoor use, nor for the harm to others. You are not allowed to corrupt Pepper by asking it to send spam emails. And then there is the whole part of 'indecent' human interaction.



While the first few of this seems reasonable and normal – the sex ban (which has been fairly explicitly included in the user agreement) has caused some laughs across social media, writes The Japan Times.



A company spokesman told the paper that tampering with the software, in order to "give Pepper a more sexy voice" was a definite no-no. More inappropriate interaction would have to be included in the no-no response.



While writing the article, I wondered why on earth a company would feel the need to write something like that in the user agreement in the first place. On second thought, maybe I don't really want to know.