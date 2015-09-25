© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

MHI-MS to start operations under business structure

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mechatronics Systems, will commence operations under its new business structure on October 1.

In its new incarnation, MHI-MS will pursue business expansion and stabilisation through integrated operations with the products it is taking over from MHI (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.).



Effective October 1, MHI-MS's current businesses in electrostatic precipitators (ESP) and solvent recovery systems will be transferred to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions (MHPS-ES), a group company of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) being launched on that date to take over MHPS's current business in dust collectors. Effective November 1, MHI-MS will then further succeed to MHI's business in intelligent transport systems (ITS).



Kobe-based MHI-MS is presently capitalized at 1,060 million yen and has approximately 1,280 employees. Tadashi Nagashima, currently Executive Vice President of MHI-MS, will serve as the company's new president.



The products MHI-MS will begin handling will include hydraulic equipment, deck machinery and deck cranes, testing equipment and air-heaters; the particle accelerator products will include accelerating tubes - the core product in this area - as well as devices and systems incorporating these tubes. The ITS operations to be taken over on November 1 will include highway toll collection systems, ETC (electronic toll collection) systems, and traffic control systems.