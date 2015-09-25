© dr911 dreamstime.com

Contex moves production away from Denmark

Scanner manufacturer Contex closes its factory in Danish Svendborg. The owner Global Scanning - which is owned by equity fund Procuritas Capital Investors - has decided to move the entire company to China in 2016.

All 45 people working at the Contex scanner factory in Svendborg will be made redundant. In 2016, the factory will be closed and all production - including equipment - will be moved to China and merged with its sister company there.



Although the two plants are similar, both in terms of competencies and revenue, the salary cost determined which of them were to be closed, writes Danish Fyens Amts Avis.



The company is also considering selling the building later on.