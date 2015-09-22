© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

SGS North America increases LTE capacity

SGS North America has increased its LTE capacity and to keep up with the latest in LTE technology and testing requirements.

For conformance testing, SGS has added VoLTE Video Codec, VoLTE (IMS VoIP, RCS and LTE e911), and hVoLTE, as well as 2CC testing coverage for certification and Operator test plans that include 2CC RF and protocol, CA Data Throughput, and Interband. Additionally, SGS has updated their OTA systems with MIMO, 2CC & 3CC.



Additionally, the company has expanded coverage for new band requirements for operators. In the near future, SGS will be acquiring solutions for eMBMS and MMSS, while looking ahead to cover feICIC, conducted 3CC and VoWiFi.