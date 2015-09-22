© pichetw dreamstime.com

Foxconn acquires Wcube

The Taiwanese EMS company has acquired optical product maker Wcube from Ace Noble Investments. Foxconn reportedly payed USD 10.62 million when acquiring a 21.18% stake in the company.

Previous to this transaction, Foxconn had already invested some USD 20 million in Wcube. Following the latest transaction, Wcube along with its optical product making subsidiary have become fully owned by Foxconn, according to a report in DigiTimes.