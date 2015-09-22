© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Vycom Global Sources adds new managers

PCB trading company, Vycom, has appointed new managers as it continues to strengthen its sales ans logistics structures.

The company has started its sales activities in South America and with that appointed a manager. Vycom has appointed Michele Anselmi as Sales Director for Vycom Brasil. Mr. Anselmi is an operative from the new Rep. office located in San Paolo do Brasil.



As Operation Manager for the office based in Shenzhen, Vycom Global Sources has recruited Giorgio Cappellazzo, who joints the company from De'Longhi.