Foxconn wants Sharp's LCD business

EMS-giant Foxconn – or Hon Hai Precision Industry – is looking to get its hand on Sharp's LCD business, which could prove to be an opportunity for the Japanese company to rid itself of risk-filled operations.

The company have reportedly been in talks since the summer. If the negotiations would lead to a deal, is would see Foxconn take a majority stake in the LCD company, with Apple also making an investment, reports Nikkei citing undisclosed sources.



But the Taiwanese giant want even more of Sharp's businesses – Foxconn is also looking to acquire Sharp's share of Sakai Display Products, a manufacturer of LCD panels jointly run by the two companies, the report continues.



The Japanese company's LCD business took a step into the red in the April-June quarter, logging an operating loss of 13.7 billion yen (EUR 101 million). A potential deal with Foxconn could limit the risks for Sharp, while still leaving room to stay involved in the business, the report concludes.