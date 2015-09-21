© seica

Seica expands in Italy

Italian Secia SpA has officially opened its new Seica Spa premises. The new addition measures in at 1'000 square meters and joins the other three premises at Seica's headquarters in Strambino, Italy, bringing the total space up to 6'000 square meters.

This is the result of investment made by the company in new areas, which started towards the end of 2014. Along with the company's subsidiarys, the main business has diversified into different territorial and strategic directions.



The President, Mr. Antonio Grassino, explains that the enlargement has been necessary in view of supporting Seica growth which has increased its sales over 27% in 2014, as well as the increasing number of employees. For 2015, the company see prospects of further increase, both in terms of volumes and product range diversification, and the additional spaces now available has enabled the company to move the sales offices and customer care services into the new site.