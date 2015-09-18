© darren baker dreamstime.com

Siemens to set up offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Siemens Wind Power and Renewables has signed a turbine supply agreement for the Formosa Phase 1 offshore wind project with the power provider Formosa I Wind Power.

Formosa I Wind Power is a subsidiary Swancor. The preparation work for the implementation of the project has been kicked off. It will consist of two wind turbines. The project will be implemented around 6 kilometers off the west coast of the Miaoli district in the Strait of Taiwan with water depths around 15 to 30 meters.



The Siemens wind turbines – the SWT-4.0-120 model – will be installed on monopile foundation to cater to the specific site seabed conditions. In addition, Formosa has awarded Siemens a 10-year service and maintenance agreement to help ensure the reliability and optimal performance of the turbines.



From its remote diagnostic center in Brande, Denmark, Siemens will monitor the turbines on a 24/7 basis so that service planning can be optimized. This marks Siemens’ first offshore service agreement for a wind project in Taiwan.