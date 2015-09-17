© norebbo dreamstime.com

Zoll to acquire Kyma Medical Technologies

Zoll Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, has acquired Tel Aviv, Israel-based Kyma Medical Technologies, which develops technologies to measure early signs of congestive heart failure.

Currently, Kyma is developing a remote patient monitoring system for fluid management in a variety of patients including those suffering from heart failure. This µ-Cor System uses radio frequency-based technology to monitor the level of fluid in the lungs. It also collects data on heart rate, respiration rate, activity, and posture, all of which are analyzed using proprietary algorithms to determine patient-specific vital signs trends. Once a potential deterioration in the patient’s condition is identified, a notification is sent to the patient’s medical team.



“The acquisition of Kyma Medical will allow Zoll to broaden its product offerings with additional technologies designed to improve outcomes for heart failure patients with fluid management problems, with the goal of reducing hospitalizations," said Jason T. Whiting, President of Zoll LifeVest. “With the acquisition, Kyma’s technology will be able to better reach global markets through ZOLL’s existing network. Additionally, we expect to leverage Kyma’s strong R&D capabilities as well as the broader research talent available in Israel.”



“Zoll provides Kyma with an increased infrastructure of clinical and commercial resources that will enable our technology to reach a greater number of clinicians and patients,” said Murali Srivathsa, Kyma President & CEO. “This agreement gives Kyma the opportunity to become part of a company with a long and sustained commitment to improving patient outcomes.”