© china labour bulletin

NGO: Foxconn fires workers for protest

A protest over alleged non-payment of social insurance contributions has reportedly led to Foxconn sacking 16 workers from its Longhua facility in Shenzhen, reports NGO China Labour Bulletin.

“Foxconn is deceiving its workers by withholding their rightful benefits.” could be read on a banner held by some 50 employees. As a result Foxconn dismissed 16 workers, reports CLB.



Mr Huang, a Longhua employee for nine years, was one of those that lost their job. He told CLB that the company had only made contributions to his social insurance account according to his basic salary rather than his total income.



He claims that most of the facility's employees are unaware of the issue and that the company is quick to act and get rid of “trouble makers” before discontent spreads.



“We want to settle the dispute through negotiation. But the company sacked us before we could organise more workers to join the effort,” Huang told CLB.