PartnerTech expands Polish facility

The Swedish EMS provider is increasing its site in Sieradz with an additional 1'900 square meters. Construction on the new space started in early August.

With this investment, PartnerTech is creation additional production and warehouse space, this also includes a new cleanroom. Finalisation of the construction is planned for the end of February 2016.