Physio-Control to acquire HeartSine

Physio-Control has reached an agreement with HeartSine Technologies to acquire the Northern Ireland-based automated external defibrillator (AED) manufacturer.

The two privately held companies recently completed due diligence. Financial details of the transaction are not being released.



“With Physio-Control and HeartSine now united in our lifesaving missions, we will be able to offer a tremendous range of AED solutions to our global customers and partners,” said Physio-Control CEO Brian Webster. “Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the biggest health care problems in the world and AEDs are a critical part of the solution. The global market for these devices is growing fast and our joint aim is to save more lives with more AEDs in more places.”



“This is very good for HeartSine and our distributors. Our teams share a strong clinical focus, and together we have exciting opportunities ahead for technical, scientific and marketing collaboration,” said HeartSine CEO Declan O’Mahoney. “Most importantly, we have a strong cultural fit and a common mission to prevent unnecessary deaths from sudden cardiac arrest.”