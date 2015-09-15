© evertiq

Season Group’s USA site re-establishes ITAR registration

EMS company Season Group, has announced that it’s location in San Antonio has obtained ITAR registration.

Speaking about the registration, Alex Colquhoun, Director of Operations – USA and Mexico, said “The ITAR registration is an important demonstration to our customers that this site is serious about supporting the Defense and Security sector. ITAR registration was previously held by the Mainland Drive facility but we needed to re-apply for the approval as part of Season’s acquisition of the site. We have consistently stated that our intention is to not only maintain, but also improve, the level of service that we provide to our existing customers in the USA. Therefore we wanted to re-establish this registration as quickly as possible.”



William Nichols, General Manager of the Mainland Drive facility, added, “I believe that our Defense customers will recognize the benefits that Season Group has brought to this facility. We have now re-established the registration needed to support our customers in this important industry. Our Defense and Security customers also have additional options available to them, for work that they need undertaken outside US. Season Group locations in UK, Canada and Malaysia offer

manufacturing services along with being AS9100 certified.