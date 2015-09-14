© saab

Saab delivers new CBRN system to Kuwait

Defence and security company Saab has delivered a CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) detection system to a customer in Kuwait.

The Saab Automatic Warning and Reporting (AWR) system is a flexible and modular for the detection, identification, warning, monitoring and reporting of CBRN hazards. The system can be operated from fixed locations, carried by personnel or mounted on vehicles. Saab’s AWR uses integrated hardware and software to provide early warnings to units and personnel on the battlefield.



Kuwait has taken delivery of a CBRN AWR system with units for mobile detection and surveillance plus stationary detection units to provide complete chemical and radiological surveillance. The system includes a command and control centre, which monitors the entire system 24-hours-a-day. Saab´s 9LAND BMS AWR command and control software is part of the tactical system. If activated by a CBRN situation, an automatic hand-over is made from the stationary system to the mobile, tactical system with round-the-clock operations. The mobile units include pressure-protected light vehicles where the full picture from data collected the AWR system is displayed on Saab´s rugged hardware. The vehicles are also camouflaged and protected with Barracuda´s HTR system for heat reduction.



“A new international customer validates that Saab´s CBRN solutions are in the front-line on the market, and that we are breaking new ground. This delivery is to an international reference customer for our CBRN AWR system, with a combination of integrated mobile and stationary systems. It bodes well for Saab´s potential to expand the business and strengthen our position in the CBRN area. There is a trend developing within the CBRN area for countries to move away from stand-alone solutions to properly integrated CBRN systems and vehicles,” says Nils Erik Lindblom, director marketing and sales at business unit Land, within Saab business area Support and Services.