© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Whirlpool will not make an offer for AGA

As previously reported, Whirlpool had made an approach regarding a possible offer for AGA. However, Whirlpool has now taken a step back from a possible offer.

"On 1 September 2015, Whirlpool confirmed that it had made an approach regarding a possible offer for AGA. Whirlpool today announces that, after full and careful consideration, it does not intend to make an offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of AGA," AGA Rangemaster writes in a announcement.



However, Whirlpool reserves the right to make or participate in an offer for AGA within the next six months.